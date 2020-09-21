Senate debate sees clashes on Supreme Court, climate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican nominee for Kansas’ open Senate seat called Saturday for quick action to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and dismissed his Democratic opponent’s disavowal of Green New Deal environmental proposals so often in a debate that she admonished him, “Stop deceiving voters.”

Barbara Bollier

Roger Marshall

Republican Roger Marshall, a two-term congressman for western and central Kansas, repeatedly attacked Democrat Barbara Bollier, a Kansas City-area state senator, for switching parties in late 2018 after having been elected to office as a moderate Republican. He suggested that her choosing to leave the GOP showed that she was out of touch with most voters in their Republican-leaning state and had embraced liberal values.

Marshall repeatedly referred to the Green New Deal during the candidates’ first debate, livestreamed on Facebook and broadcast live by WIBW radio of Topeka as well as public and agricultural radio stations across the state. Republicans have derided the Democratic plan for weaning the U.S. off fossil fuels and combatting climate change as ruinous for the economy, and Marshall sought to tie Bollier to it, even though she said several times that she opposes it.