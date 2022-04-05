 | Tue, Apr 05, 2022
Senator threatens doctors who don’t use ivermectin

Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen sent a threatening letter to doctors encouraging the use of ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19 based on a law the Legislature hasn't passed.

State News

April 5, 2022 - 3:57 PM

Sen. Mark Steffen listens to testimony March 8, on legislation shielding doctors from discipline for prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen bragged about the attention he received for sending a threatening letter to doctors encouraging the use of ivermectin for early treatment of COVID-19 based on a law the Legislature didn’t pass.

In a Facebook post from his personal account, Steffen said he sent the letter — dated March 31 and written on “Senate Chamber” letterhead — to “over 250 Kansas hospitals, clinics and government agencies.”

The Republican and anesthesiologist from Hutchinson pointed out the letter earned praise in a tweet from Peter McCullough, a national figure known for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the off-label use of drugs like ivermectin.

