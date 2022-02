TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man in Topeka because the suspect was driving a car toward the deputy, according to Sheriff Brian Hill.

Jason Ickler, 38, was shot at a Topeka Quality Inn on Sunday, Hill said in a news release.

Hill said deputies went to a hotel to arrest Ickler on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, interference with law enforcement, and reckless driving after an incident in Topeka on Friday.