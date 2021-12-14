St. Paul man indicted

TOPEKA – Nicholas J. Smith, 34, St. Paul, has been indicted on bank fraud charges by a federal grand jury in Topeka.

The U.S. District Court returned seven counts of bank fraud and four counts of making false statements on loan and credit applications against Smith, the Chanute Tribune reported.

Smith is accused of using false invoices for the purchase of cattle and seed in 2018 and falsely claiming ownership of items used for collateral to receive approximately $2.75 million in loans.