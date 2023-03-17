State lawmakers classify women born with sexual development issues as disabled in revised bill

TOPEKA — Intersex women and those born with sexual development conditions would be classified as disabled and required to use separate bathrooms and locker rooms from both women and men under legislation being considered by Kansas lawmakers.

This designation was added as an amendment to Senate Bill 180, otherwise known as a “women’s bill of rights.” Lawmakers in the House Health and Human Services Committee debated and passed the bill in a little more than 11 minutes Thursday.

The bill states that separate accommodations based on biological sex aren’t unequal, and that biological women sometimes need women-only social, educational, athletic and other spaces to ensure safety. The bill would include domestic violence shelters, restrooms and locker rooms as female-only spaces.