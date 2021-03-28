State leader charged with DUI; fleeing officers

TOPEKA — Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was charged Friday with drunk driving and felony fleeing from police while traveling 90 mph in the wrong direction on Interstate 70 in Topeka.

The complaint filed in district court by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office indicates the early morning escapade on March 16 ended after Suellentrop “willfully failed or refused” to stop for police.

Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked Friday into Shawnee County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.