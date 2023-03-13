State looks at new regulations for Evergy

TOPEKA — With anger rising statewide about bigger electric bills, lawmakers advanced a proposal that would limit Evergy’s ability to recoup construction costs from customers’ wallets.

“No one got exactly what they wanted, but I do think this is a good thing for the state,” said Justin Grady, testifying on House Bill 2225 on behalf of the Kansas Corporation Commission’s utilities division.

The proposed legislation would create more government regulation of Evergy’s transmission delivery charges. Debate is ongoing about the company’s method of having consumers shoulder the expense of local transmission projects through ballooning delivery fees while profiting from high investment returns.