State reports COVID-19 death surge amid 1st vaccine shots

Kansas averaged a record 45 new COVID-19 deaths per day this past week. The state has started distributing its first vaccine shots to health care workers, prison workers and nursing home staff and residents.

By

State News

December 17, 2020 - 9:31 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — COVID-19 deaths have surged in Kansas in the past week and nearly every part of the state has lost people to the disease caused by the coronavirus, health statistics show.

Kansas averaged a record 45 new reported COVID-19 deaths per day for the seven days that ended Wednesday, according to state Department of Health and Environment data. The department reported 144 new deaths since Monday, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,253.

Like other states, Kansas received its first shipment of a vaccine made by Pfizer on Monday and began getting it to health care workers, prison workers and nursing home staff and residents. 

