State urged to reject bill restricting ballot drop-off sites

Proposed legislation that would greatly limit the number of advance ballot drop-off locations received criticism from voting rights advocates, and from the Kansas Secretary of State's office, saying it would hinder the voting process.

State News

February 18, 2022 - 1:42 PM

Clay Barker tells members of a Senate committee that proposed legislation limiting the use of drop boxes raises too many questions. Photo by YouTube screen capture via Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office and voting rights advocates are urging Senate lawmakers to reject a bill banning the use of drop boxes for advance ballots except under certain conditions.

With the pandemic raging, many counties chose to add additional drop boxes to increase ease of voting and maintain social distancing. These estimated 180 additional boxes are the target of many who fear the election could be vulnerable to interference from fraudsters.

Senate Bill 445 would prohibit the use of these boxes unless they are located inside the building of a county election office or satellite voting location. An employee must continuously observe the drop box during times that it is available to the public.

