State’s top court releases grip on school funding case

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court issued a two-page order Tuesday releasing jurisdiction of the Gannon v. State school finance case after concluding the Legislature complied with mandates to resolve violations of the Kansas Constitution by suitably funding public education.

The Supreme Court issued the Gannon decision in 2019, but retained a grip on that case pending enactment of incremental increases in state aid to K-12 schools across Kansas. In a previous school funding case, the Legislature faltered on delivery of anticipated investment in schools and triggered litigation leading to Gannon.

Attorney General Kris Kobach requested the justices issue the order given funding adjustments were completed in the 2022-2023 school year. He said on X, former known as Twitter, the request was made of the Supreme Court at a point where the court-approved corrections were achieved.