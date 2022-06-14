Strong winds did about $10 million in damage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Straight line winds that reached up to 100 mph caused nearly $10 million in damage in Riley County during the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service in Topeka said Monday the winds were equivalent to an EF1 tornado but did not have the rotation needed to be classified as a tornado.

Riley County and Manhattan assessment teams said 41 residential and business structures were damaged, with three homes destroyed and 20 properties sustaining major damage, The Manhattan Mercury reported.