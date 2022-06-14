 | Tue, Jun 14, 2022
Strong winds did about $10 million in damage

June 14, 2022 - 3:54 PM

A tree trimming crew from JCB Tree Service worked to remove a large honey locust tree that crashed onto a house in the 3300 block of W. 95th Street in Leawood Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after an early morning storm ripped across the area. The homeowner said the family took shelter in the basement and was unharmed.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Straight line winds that reached up to 100 mph caused nearly $10 million in damage in Riley County during the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service in Topeka said Monday the winds were equivalent to an EF1 tornado but did not have the rotation needed to be classified as a tornado.

Riley County and Manhattan assessment teams said 41 residential and business structures were damaged, with three homes destroyed and 20 properties sustaining major damage, The Manhattan Mercury reported.

