Student test scores dropped in pandemic

WICHITA, Kansas — It turns out a year of shutdowns and quarantines generated lousy test scores for schoolchildren across Kansas.

More than 30% of students fell behind their grade level in math and language arts in the 2020-21 school year.

That marked a sharp decline that lines up with the COVID-19 shutdown of in-person school in the spring of 2020 and launched the following school year into an ad hoc combination of online teaching and stop-and-start opening of school buildings.