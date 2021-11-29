 | Mon, Nov 29, 2021
Student test scores dropped in pandemic

Shutdowns and quarantines made learning difficult for Kansas students, as test results show more than 30% fell behind their grade level in math and language arts.

November 29, 2021 - 9:15 AM

State assessment test scores offer one metric in understanding the potential learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Kansas News Service/Suzanne Perez

WICHITA, Kansas — It turns out a year of shutdowns and quarantines generated lousy test scores for schoolchildren across Kansas.

More than 30% of students fell behind their grade level in math and language arts in the 2020-21 school year.

That marked a sharp decline that lines up with the COVID-19 shutdown of in-person school in the spring of 2020 and launched the following school year into an ad hoc combination of online teaching and stop-and-start opening of school buildings.

