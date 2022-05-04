 | Thu, May 05, 2022
Stylist’s income not enough to afford health insurance

If Kansas agreed to broaden enrollment of uninsured adults in KanCare, she would have regular access to doctors and treatments that would, even if the cancer remained, improve her quality of life.

State News

May 4, 2022 - 2:09 PM

Katy Everitt, a hair stylist with a 9-year-old son, is battling cancer without the benefit of health insurance and believes the state should expand eligibility for Medicaid to lower-income Kansans such as herself. Photo by Tim Carpenter / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Master hair stylist Katy Everitt learned during the pandemic that cancer thought to be in remission had spread to her liver.

The 36-year-old Topekan has no health insurance, but she cobbled together an approach to treatment following the initial diagnosis of ovarian cancer in 2014 that relied on her limited ability to pay, generosity of health professionals, participation in clinical trials and a reservoir of hope. She’s fighting the disease for herself and her son, 9-year-old Titan.

Her frustration at not being eligible for Medicaid assistance in Kansas — she would be eligible in Colorado, where she lived 10 years ago — was palatable in a recent interview at a coffee shop a couple blocks from the state Capitol.

