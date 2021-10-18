Survey: Child care facilities stretched ‘to the brink’

TOPEKA — A new Kansas child care survey highlights how the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stretch the thinning network of providers by exacerbating staff shortages, deepening financial challenges, and amplifying occupational stress and burnout.

Child Care Aware of Kansas and the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund, which both endorse the idea of investing public dollars in the system caring for children, partnered to gather input from providers across the state.

The survey of day care homes, group day care homes and day care centers — 29% of the state’s total — indicated facility operators were committed to extra cleaning, handwashing and temperature checks. More significant public health precautions, including vaccinations, the wearing of masks and social distancing, are less prevalent, the report said.