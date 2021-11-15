 | Mon, Nov 15, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Taxed Lawrence staffers get longer break

Lawrence school employees will get a full week of for Thanksgiving. Stress and other difficulties have many at a breaking point, their superintendent said.

By

State News

November 15, 2021 - 9:59 AM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Another Kansas school district is extending its Thanksgiving break to a full week to give overwhelmed staff a reprieve. 

The Lawrence Journal-World reports  that the school board approved a plan Friday to turn Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 — a Monday and a Tuesday — into wellness and self-care days. Staff already had the rest of the week off. 

Superintendent Anthony Lewis told the board during the meeting that the time off was needed because faculty and staff were at a breaking point from the stress and other difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Related
January 12, 2021
September 24, 2020
June 11, 2019
May 1, 2019
Most Popular