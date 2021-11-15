Taxed Lawrence staffers get longer break

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Another Kansas school district is extending its Thanksgiving break to a full week to give overwhelmed staff a reprieve.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the school board approved a plan Friday to turn Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 — a Monday and a Tuesday — into wellness and self-care days. Staff already had the rest of the week off.

Superintendent Anthony Lewis told the board during the meeting that the time off was needed because faculty and staff were at a breaking point from the stress and other difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.