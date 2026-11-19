These governors-elect campaigned on expanding Medicaid. It won’t be easy
Kansas Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher is among newly elected state officials who campaigned on expanding Medicaid. Turning that into reality is no small task.
Early in her election-night victory speech, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia’s next governor, alluded to one of her main campaign promises: granting more low-income adults access to government health insurance.
“This win is for the caregiver who can’t afford healthcare and needs Georgia to finally expand Medicaid,” she told a crowd of cheering supporters.
The national Democratic landslide that will give the party control of Congress will also sweep Bottoms and other Democratic gubernatorial candidates into office in a handful of states that have for years resisted fully expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
Sam Whitehead – KFF Health News
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