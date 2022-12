TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who was shot and killed by a Topeka police officer during a fight over a weapon.

Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka, died Thursday after he was shot by an officer investigating a car that was blocking an alley in central Topeka, the KBI said.

Walstrom, who was alone in the car, refused several commands from the officer, the KBI said.