Topeka orders non-union workers to take five days unpaid leave

Budget struggles have prompted Topeka to order the city's non-union employees to take five-day furloughs. The mayor and city council members have cut their own pay 6% and asked union workers to accept a 3% cut.

June 9, 2020 - 8:55 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka is requiring its 285 non-union employees to take five unpaid days off to help cut the city’s costs in the wake of financial struggles tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

The employees must take the five days between June 13 and Sept. 18, city spokeswoman Molly Hadfield told The Topeka Capital-Journal.

It’s the latest in a series of moves by the city to cut costs following the temporary closings of businesses because of the pandemic.

