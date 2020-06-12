Menu Search Log in

Topeka police investigate racist graffiti seen at park

Recreation workers found graffiti in Santa Fe Park. It's since been painted over.

June 12, 2020 - 3:23 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after racist graffiti that included white power slogans, swastikas and expletives denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement was found at a Topeka park. 

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that parks and recreation workers went to Sante Fe Park in the city’s Oakland neighborhood around noon Thursday to investigate. The graffiti has since been painted over. 

Mayor Michelle De La Isla condemned the vandals, saying that hate speech “will never be tolerated.” Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

