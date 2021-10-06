Graffiti found in Auschwitz barracks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police and prosecutors in southern Poland are investigating graffiti in English and German that appeared on multiple buildings at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, the site of the former Nazi German death camp.

A security guard found the graffiti Tuesday sprayed on nine wooden barracks in an area where there is no closed circuit television monitoring, police said. Police said they were seeking the person or people responsible for vandalizing a historic object, a crime that carries a prison sentence of up to eight years.

Court experts will determine if the content of the graffiti is antisemitic, according to Malgorzata Jurecka, a police spokesperson in the town of Oswiecim. If they decide it is, the perpetrators also could face hate crime charges punishable by up to three years in prison.