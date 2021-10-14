 | Thu, Oct 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Tornadoes confirmed

Several tornadoes touched down in western Kansas but there were not reports of injuries or major damage.

By

State News

October 14, 2021 - 9:51 AM

SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — Several tornadoes touched down in western Kansas during storms that swept through the state but there were no initial reports of injuries or major damage, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists in Goodland confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Sharon Springs in northwest Kansas during the storms Tuesday evening and early Wednesday. The twister traveled about 3.3 miles, with peak gusts of 85 mph, the weather service said. 

No injuries were reported. A cart and maintenance shed at the Sharon Springs Golf Course was destroyed, KSN-TV reported. 

Related
October 11, 2021
May 29, 2019
December 3, 2018
June 19, 2018
Most Popular