Tuition hikes expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Tuition will remain flat at the University of Kansas and Kansas State but will increase slightly this fall at the state’s other four public universities.

The Kansas Board of Regents approved Wednesday an increase of 2% at Wichita State University, 2.4% at Emporia State University, 2.5% at Pittsburg State University and 3.7% at Fort Hays State, KMUW reports.

“Our institutions are facing incredibly difficult choices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Board of Regents Chair Shane Bangerter. “In the face of revenue losses, increased costs and continued uncertainty, universities made great efforts to ensure that students do not bear the cost. As a result, we were able hold tuition flat or keep increases as low as possible.”