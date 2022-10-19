University of Kansas returning Native American remains

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas has begun the process of returning Native American remains and other sacred objects that were recently discovered in its museum collections, the university said.

University officials said in a statement posted online that “culturally unidentified individual remains,” funeral objects and other sacred objects were found in Spooner Hall and Lippincott Hall Annex on the Lawrence campus.

The university is verifying its inventory of Indigenous artifacts it holds across campus.