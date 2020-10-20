Menu Search Log in

Virus outbreak kills 10 at Kansas nursing home

All 62 residents and some staff at nursing home in Norton tested positive for COVID-19. Ten died. Northwest Kansas had the nation's largest increase in cases over two weeks.

By

State News

October 20, 2020 - 10:22 AM

A nursing home in Norton has been identified as a cluster site for COVID-19. Photo by (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak has killed 10 residents in a nursing home in a northwestern Kansas county that proportionally already had the nation’s largest increase in cases over two weeks.

The health department in Norton County reported Monday night that all 62 residents and an unspecified number of employees at the Andbe Home in Norton had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The agency also said one Andbe Home resident was hospitalized, while the remaining 51 were being treated at the home.

“Steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak, including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility,” the county health department said in a statement Monday evening. 

Related
July 6, 2020
June 26, 2020
June 12, 2020
April 14, 2020
Trending