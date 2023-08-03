 | Thu, Aug 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Voters keep school district intact

Voters in Ellsworth County voted 5-to-1 to keep a rural school district intact at the Aug. 1 primary election. The vote was forced after residents protested a school board's decision in January to shut down Wilson High School. The vote keeps the school open.

By

State News

August 3, 2023 - 3:20 PM

Residents who were upset with the decision to close Wilson High School forced a vote on whether to dissolve Central Plains USD 112. Voters overwhelmingly rejected the effort. Photo by Rachel Mipro / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Residents of a rural central Kansas school district overwhelmingly voted to keep their district intact, defeating an attempt to dissolve the district in anger over a school closure.

Unofficial election results from the Aug. 1 primary show 587 people voted in favor of disorganization and 1,179 voters in Central Plains Unified School District 112 voted against the change.

“For Tuesday in August, in a heatwave, this was a huge turnout,” said Denise Schmidt, a Claflin resident, educator and member of the United USD 112 campaign.

Related
July 14, 2023
August 8, 2018
July 23, 2018
July 10, 2018
Most Popular