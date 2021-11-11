Washburn law school grad is 19

PECK, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old is getting ready to graduate from Washburn University’s School of Law in Topeka.

Braxton Moral’s parents have long known he was gifted. He skipped fourth grade and then took his first undergraduate class at Harvard University while still in sixth grade.

As he got older, he spent his summers at Cambridge. But when the school year started he switched to online classes so he wouldn’t miss out on experiences like prom and homecoming at Ulysses High School.