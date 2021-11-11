 | Thu, Nov 11, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Washburn law school grad is 19

Braxton Moral is not your typical law school student. As a sixth-grader he was taking classes at Harvard University. Now 19, he is set to graduate from Washburn University's School of Law.

By

State News

November 11, 2021 - 9:52 AM

PECK, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old is getting ready to graduate from Washburn University’s School of Law in Topeka. 

Braxton Moral’s parents have long known he was gifted. He skipped fourth grade and then took his first undergraduate class at Harvard University while still in sixth grade. 

As he got older, he spent his summers at Cambridge. But when the school year started he switched to online classes so he wouldn’t miss out on experiences like prom and homecoming at Ulysses High School.

Related
May 23, 2019
December 28, 2018
August 18, 2016
May 29, 2012
Most Popular