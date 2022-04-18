Wefald celebrated

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Jon Wefald is being remembered as “a human dynamo,” a Kansas State University president for more than two decades who increased its enrollment, improved academic programs and boosted research funding — while finally finding a coach who could win football games.

Wefald, also a former Minnesota State university system chancellor and Minnesota state agriculture commissioner, died Saturday at age 84, Kansas State said. Wefald suffered a heart attack at his home on Bay Lake in Minnesota, about 120 miles north of Minneapolis, The Manhattan, Kansas, Mercury reported.

Wefald was president of Kansas State University from 1986 until the end of the 2008-09 school year. The university said that during Wefald’s tenure, enrollment grew to 23,000 students from 16,000, the campus added 2.2 million square feet of new building space and annual research funding increased to $134 million from $18 million.