 | Thu, Jun 16, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Western KS mother, daughter found dead

Deputies and officers with the Spearville police department noticed evidence that a crime had been committed inside the home and detained the boyfriend for questioning.

By

State News

June 16, 2022 - 3:46 PM

SPEARVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found dead on Thursday, and the woman’s boyfriend is in custody, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Ford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Spearville Wednesday afternoon, where a man reported his girlfriend, 31-year-old Kayla Vasquez, and her 4-year-old daughter, Aalilyah Vasquez, were missing.

Deputies and officers with the Spearville police department noticed evidence that a crime had been committed inside the home and detained the boyfriend for questioning, the KBI said.

Related
June 2, 2022
May 27, 2022
April 4, 2022
March 28, 2022
Most Popular