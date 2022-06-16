Western KS mother, daughter found dead

SPEARVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found dead on Thursday, and the woman’s boyfriend is in custody, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Ford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Spearville Wednesday afternoon, where a man reported his girlfriend, 31-year-old Kayla Vasquez, and her 4-year-old daughter, Aalilyah Vasquez, were missing.

Deputies and officers with the Spearville police department noticed evidence that a crime had been committed inside the home and detained the boyfriend for questioning, the KBI said.