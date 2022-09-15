Wichita decriminalizes marijuana possession

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips in the state’s largest city.

The move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions a year from the municipal courts. Marijuana possession is still illegal under state and federal law but local law enforcement agencies generally bring most minor marijuana possession cases to court, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett did not take a position on the proposal but said his office doesn’t have the resources to prosecute an additional 750 to 850 marijuana possession cases a year.