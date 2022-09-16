Youngsters bring in State Fair awards

HUTCHINSON — Allen Countians raked in some serious hardware during the first weekend of the Kansas State Fair when it came to showing livestock in the Grand Drive.

Carson Keller, son of Mark and Gretchen Keller, showed the grand champion market lamb, the third-overall market hog and the Division I crossbred breeding gilt

Kyser Nemecek, son of Jeff and Carla Nemecek, exhibited the supreme champion bred and owned breeding gilt and the fourth-overall market hog. He was crowned as the senior swine showman champion