 | Fri, Sep 16, 2022
Youngsters bring in State Fair awards

The Grand Drive featured 300 market lambs, 248 market hots and 306 breeding gilts from across the state.

From left, Carson Keller, Kyser Nemecek and Carly Dreher received recognition for their champion livestock entries during the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive last weekend. Courtesy photo

HUTCHINSON — Allen Countians raked in some serious hardware during the first weekend of the Kansas State Fair when it came to showing livestock in the Grand Drive.

Carson Keller, son of Mark and Gretchen Keller, showed the grand champion market lamb, the third-overall market hog and the Division I crossbred breeding gilt

Kyser Nemecek, son of Jeff and Carla Nemecek, exhibited the supreme champion bred and owned breeding gilt and the fourth-overall market hog. He was crowned as the senior swine showman champion

