HUTCHINSON — Southwind Extension District 4-H members from Allen, Bourbon, Neosho and Woodson counties brought home top-10 finishes Sunday at the Kansas State Fair Photography Judging Contest.

The intermediate team of Jackson Han, Austin Maycumber, Derek Jones and Jeremiah Jones placed eighth in the state.

The senior team of Abigail Meiwes, Grant Stockebrand, Josiah Stockebrand and Judah Stockebrand also placed eighth.