State park plan advances

Proponents of converting the former Elks Lake and adjoining Lehigh Portland Trails system into a new state park will be in Topeka Thursday to speak to Kansas lawmakers.
The House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources has scheduled a 3:30 p.m. hearing to discuss the particulars of creating what would be called the Lehigh Portland State Park.
The measure must first be approved by the Legislature and then signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly.
The bill was proposed last week by Rep. Fred Gardner, R-Garnett.
If approved, Lehigh Portland would become Kansas’s 29th state park.
“I know I can speak for our Parks Division and the agency as a whole when I say we are very excited, and truly welcome the opportunity, to potentially establish Kansas’ 29th state park,” Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks spokeswoman Nadia
Marji told the Register. “This is very exciting.”
Among those slated to testify in favor of the plan is State Parks Director Linda Lanterman with the KDWP, Marji said.
The park would be open for camping, swimming and fishing, as well as boating.
Eventual plans include a welcome center and cabins as well as staffing.
THE PROPOSAL was made possible courtesy of a proposed donation by Iola Industries, which owns the 90-acre lake and adjoining 360-acre wooded area that has been converted into one the state’s premier hiking and biking trails systems.
Iola Industries acquired the land in 1971 following the closure of the Lehigh Portland Cement Co.
For about a decade, the organization considered what to do with the land, including donating it to the state for use as a state fishing lake. That earlier proposal was rebuffed, mainly because at the time it was little more than an abandoned quarry whose surrounding landscape had been savaged by the massive mining operation.
In 1982, Iola Industries reached a lease agreement with the Iola Elks organization, allowing the club use of the lake for $1 a year.
A proposal to sell the entire property to Allen County for $1.4 million also was rejected by commissioners in 2018. The site is valued at about $2 million.
In addition to Elks members maintaining the lake, efforts to convert the adjoining woods into a recreation area were spearheaded by Thrive Allen County about 15 years ago.
Over the span of two years, they created the Lehigh Portland Trails, featuring more than eight miles of single-track trails for bicycle enthusiasts and two miles of crushed limestone screening “backbone” paths, amenable to users of all ages.
OPENING the lake to public camping and swimming is the largest distinction between a state park and state fishing spot, Marji noted.
Maintaining the land and lake would become the state’s responsibility, she noted.
“It’s one thing to establish a state park on paper,” Marji said, but it’s another to ensure the state provides enough resources to keep the property in tiptop shape.
As such, use of the lake and camping facilities would require a day or annual pass, in line with Kansas’s other state parks. Passes sell for $5 a day, or residents can get an annual pass for any state park when they register their vehicles for a $15.50 fee. Those who register their vehicles at other times of the year will pay $25 annually.
Senior citizens and those with disabilities qualify for discounted daily and annual passes.
Daily and camping fees vary, depending on length of stay, amenities required, and whether the campers require RV hookups.
One notable exception is if users enter by foot or bicycle, Marji added. Those users would not be charged, nor will there be a fee for trail usage, unless the hikers arrive in a vehicle and park inside the park area.
As an aside, Lehigh Portland would become Allen County’s second state park, after the Prairie Spirit Trail, a 60-mile hiking and biking trail connecting Iola and Ottawa along the old Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad. The Prairie Spirit Trail is accessible free of charge to all users.
Nearby state fishing lakes include the Neosho River Park at Humboldt, Santa Fe Park in Chanute and the Bourbon County State Fishing Lake east of Elsmore.
Advertisement
Advertisement