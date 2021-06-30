State won’t share its health cost data

Kansas remains among a shrinking number of states that store detailed information about health care prices, but that won’t share it with a prominent think tank trying to compare the cost of hospital care nationally.
The RAND Corp. expects about a dozen of the approximately 20 states with such databases will provide the information for its most extensive dive yet into hospital prices.
But Kansas health and insurance officials say the figures represent company matters that the state isn’t allowed to disclose.
