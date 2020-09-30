Study reveals problematic price negotiations between hospitals and insurance providers

The cost of getting an appendectomy with private health insurance has soared since the early 2000s. So has the bill for a knee replacement.
But the secrecy of prices negotiated between health care providers and insurance companies makes it hard for employers to understand what they pay for a knee replacement and whether it’s a good price.
Researchers broadly agree workers suffer for it.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives