 | Tue, Dec 05, 2023
Store plans Christmas storytelling event

The Mildred Store is offering "Seeking a Savior," a free walk-through immersive experience to depict the events surrounding the birth of Christ as told in the Old Testament.

December 5, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Regena Lance has been busy setting up Christmas decorations at her store in preparation for visitors this weekend. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

MILDRED — Travelers down U.S. 59 Highway this weekend may see the twinkling glow of Christmas lights as they pass the sleepy outskirts of Mildred. They are encouraged to stop to enjoy some hot cocoa and a family-oriented storytelling event. 

Lydia Gable, left, and her mother, Regena Lance, are in the process of preparing for this weekend’s “Seeking a Savior” event, which will be held just west of the Mildred Store. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Just in time for the holidays, “Seeking a Savior” is a free walk-through immersive experience held adjacent to the Mildred Store. The evening will depict events leading up to, and including, the birth of Jesus, as told in the Old Testament.

Regena Lance, owner of the Mildred Store, and her daughter, Lydia Gable, organized the re-enactment.

