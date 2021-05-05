 | Wed, May 05, 2021
Stressed? Self-care matters

The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone in different ways. That means coping skills and self-care will be different for everyone.

Michelle Hoag

The coronavirus pandemic affects everyone in unique ways, so it makes sense that each person needs specific mental health care to recover, a local therapist said.

Michelle Hoag, with Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, spoke about mental health and self care during a monthly Zoom meeting of the Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT). 

May is Mental Health Month, and taking care of your mental health may be more important than ever as the country emerges from a year-long pandemic.

