Stressed? Self-care matters

The coronavirus pandemic affects everyone in unique ways, so it makes sense that each person needs specific mental health care to recover, a local therapist said.

Michelle Hoag, with Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, spoke about mental health and self care during a monthly Zoom meeting of the Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT).

May is Mental Health Month, and taking care of your mental health may be more important than ever as the country emerges from a year-long pandemic.