Students explore careers

Humboldt's school board talks about Career and Technical Education programs. The board also adopted a series of COVID-19 adjustments.

By

News

November 10, 2020 - 9:23 AM

Middle school counselor Darcie Croisant shares with the board details of Humboldt’s new Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Exploring career opportunities and curtailing COVID-19 were at the forefront of Monday night’s meeting of the Humboldt school board.

Middle school counselor Darcie Croisant presented board members with an overview of the Career and Technical Education program (CTE), and shared some details about a $10,000 grant being pursued in connection with the initiative.

Iola and Chanute schools already have similar programs in place, which will provide Humboldt with a guide for implementation as well as potential partnerships.

