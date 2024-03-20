Study gives hope for tackling AIDS virus

PITTSBURGH — A study out of the University of Pittsburgh outlines a new technology for targeting Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or HIV.

Published Tuesday in the journal Cell Chemical Biology and funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, it paves the way for a slice of medicine focused not just on allowing people with HIV to live long and happy lives, but ultimately working to clear the virus from their bodies.

More than 1.2 million people live with HIV in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and nearly 1 in 8 is unaware of their infection. While antiretrovirals have been approved in this country to treat HIV for decades, they do not destroy the virus, only quell viral load so long as a person takes them.