Therapy may have rid man of AIDS virus

An experimental drug therapy may have purged a Brazilian man of the AIDS virus. The case needs independent verification before researchers can speculate on a possible cure.

World News

July 7, 2020 - 9:16 AM

A Brazilian man infected with the AIDS virus has shown no sign of it for more than a year since he stopped HIV medicines after an intense experimental drug therapy aimed at purging hidden, dormant virus from his body, doctors reported today.

The case needs independent verification and it’s way too soon to speculate about a possible cure, scientists cautioned.

“These are exciting findings but they’re very preliminary,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an AIDS specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. “This has happened to one person, and one person only,” and it didn’t succeed in four others given the same treatment, she said.

