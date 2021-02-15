Menu Search Log in

Swimming through an ancient past

Millennia ago, this entire region was submerged as part of the Western Interior Sea. As the water retracted, it left behind the fossils of tiny marine invertebrates that can still be found in Allen and Woodson counties.

By

News

February 15, 2021 - 9:56 AM

The bluffs east of Lake Lehigh, locally known as Elks Lake, are a great place to hunt for the fossils.

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always loved dinosaurs, fossils and all things prehistoric.

And believe it or not, Kansas is home to some of the most spectacular fossil discoveries in U.S. history, especially its western portion.

A fossil, by the way, is any preserved remains or trace of a once-living thing (usually over 10,000 years old); paleontology is the study of fossils.

Related
January 17, 2019
January 19, 2018
May 10, 2017
August 23, 2011
Trending