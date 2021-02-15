Swimming through an ancient past

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always loved dinosaurs, fossils and all things prehistoric.
And believe it or not, Kansas is home to some of the most spectacular fossil discoveries in U.S. history, especially its western portion.
A fossil, by the way, is any preserved remains or trace of a once-living thing (usually over 10,000 years old); paleontology is the study of fossils.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.