Tax sale scheduled for June 8

 | Tue, Apr 04, 2023
A delinquent property tax sale will be conducted at 9 a.m. June 8 at the Allen County Courthouse courtroom. About 62 parcels will be sold at auction. The county started with a list of about 225 properties and most were paid.

News

April 4, 2023 - 3:53 PM

A delinquent property tax sale is scheduled for June 8 at the Allen County Courthouse.

About 62 parcels are eligible for the auction after a lengthy process that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, a judge granted judgment against the delinquent property owners, clearing one of the final hurdles before the sale.

Those owners still have one last opportunity to prevent their properties from being sold, Allen County Counselor Bob Johnson said. They have until the day of the sale to settle the account but must pay additional penalties and fees. 

