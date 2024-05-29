Teachers to help devise new reading system at IES

Iola school officials shared plans for a new reading program next year, after some staff and volunteers expressed dismay at the end of the Accelerated Reader program.
Some aspects will stay the same, Jenna Higginbotham, curriculum director for USD 257, told board members at a meeting Tuesday evening, but instead of the standard AR program teachers can devise what they think works best to encourage their students to read.
Students will still take an assessment test at the beginning of the school year to determine their reading level but will be allowed to read books at any level.
With the Accelerated Reader program, students were to read books at the level they were tested or higher.
Students from kindergarten to second grade will be encouraged to keep a log of books they read. Rewards will be given to students who reach certain goals, to be determined later.
The big change is that students will no longer take tests to determine if they comprehend what they are reading. Some teachers expressed concern about a lack of accountability.
“What I kept hearing is that AR is a simple tool for monitoring, and how do you monitor without it,” Higginbotham said. “Each teacher can figure out their system. We still want kids going to the library every day if they want to.”
Older students, grades 3-5, will continue to use reading logs. Because students like book clubs, teachers are still discussing ways they might be able to continue those types of incentive programs. Fifth-graders will keep a journal to practice writing skills.
The key is to find new ways to engage and excite students, Higginbotham said.
That means teachers will need to have ongoing conversations about books. She offered an example of a teacher who sees a student reading a book, then follows up a day or a week later and asks about it. Some teachers may organize games such as bingo or challenge students to meet a goal.
She shared other ideas, such as a librarian or a principal who reads aloud to certain groups.
Volunteers are still invited to come to the school and read to children, she said. They can read with students in the library from 7:30 a.m. to 7:50 a.m., and that time will now be offered to all students and not just first-graders.
Some volunteers expressed concern about the limited time, saying students from disadvantaged homes who most need help with reading don’t come to school that early. The previous program lasted until 8:20 a.m.
Board member Tony Leavitt said he was concerned about reducing the time volunteers have to work with kids.
There could be other opportunities for volunteers to help at the school. Perhaps teachers will allow a few students to go back to the library between 8 and 8:20, if volunteers are available, Higginbotham said.
“It will be more by recommendation. It will look different but I’m hoping it will be just as great,” Higginbotham said. “Kids want that time with the adults.”
Higginbotham and Superintendent Stacey Fager said administrators organized numerous meetings throughout the school year to prepare for the changes.
“I don’t think it’s going to be easy and I’m sure there will be hiccups. Next year, we’ll have more conversations and more problem solving,” Higginbotham said.
IOLA’S preschool program continues to grow, Higginbotham said at another point during Tuesday’s meeting.
This past school year brought 78 3- and 4-year-old preschool students to the morning session and 84 to the afternoon. Of those, 65 will be moving on to kindergarten.
Higginbotham expects next year’s kindergarten class will be about 85 students. Others will come to IES from Head Start or other private preschools. A small number will come from daycares or other types of care.
Students who attend preschool learn social emotional skills, primarily through play. They learn how to treat others, how to line up, and how to sit and listen. Those are the skills most desired when they move on to kindergarten, Higginbotham said.
Preschoolers do learn some basic academic skills, such as how to identify letters and sounds, and how to count to 20. About 80% of this year’s IES preschoolers met a benchmark in reading, and 75% in math.
She noted this year’s group of 3-year-olds were born during the COVID-19 pandemic and their early socialization may have been limited.
“They didn’t have a lot of play dates at the library or the park. Some of our kids this year walked in not knowing how to play with their peers, so we did a lot of social-emotional work with them,” she said. “We’ve seen an increase in kids who haven’t had a of of peer interaction and they struggle with that.”
She also noted an increase in students who were autistic and nonverbal, and some with select mutism, which means they are capable of talking but don’t. “It’s not just that they’re shy,” Higginbotham said.
A consultant from Greenbush worked with preschool teachers and school administrators to develop strategies to help children in those situations.
Iola’s preschool program is a model for districts across the state, Higginbotham said. Two area districts sent representatives to observe how Iola’s program works and administrators often field calls seeking advice. Iola’s program is primarily funded by a grant.
Board member Leavitt noted how the preschool program has developed over the past five years.
“For those of us who have been on the board for a long time, years ago we were trying to figure out how to do something like this,” he said. “I never dreamed we would be where we are today and I appreciate it.”
HIGGINBOTHAM also discussed test scores and updated board members on progress toward goals in their strategic plan.
She noted test scores look much the same as last year. But to really understand what they mean, you have to drill down to individual student progress, she said.
For example, 64% of kindergarten students met reading goals in the fall and 65% met the goal in the spring. That doesn’t sound like a big change, she said, but expectations continue to increase. The spring goal is higher and it’s harder for students to reach that level unless they steadily improve throughout the year.
She compared scores to the 2020-21 school year, just after the district introduced a new assessment program. Scores were lower in the spring. For example, 57% of that year’s kindergarten class met the goal in the fall and just 23% in the spring.
Similar results were reported at other grade levels.
IES has introduced a program called WIN, “What I Need,” which are intervention programs to help students with specific skills.
IN OTHER news, the board:
Approved a bid of $208,542 to replace boilers at the high school. BCI Mechanical of Gardner won the bid; three companies submitted bids. Maintenance Director Aaron Cole said he expected costs to be around $300,000 and was pleased with the savings. He verified the low bid will meet specifications.
Agreed to allow Ben Prasko, information technology director, to apply for a Safe and Secure Schools grant to purchase new intercoms. If approved, the district would need to match 50% of the cost. Prasko said his plan is “modular,” which means he could replace a little bit at a time. Fager recommended the district apply for the grant because of the potential for changes to the state-funded grant program. This year, lawmakers attempted to shift the funds to one specific vendor but Gov. Laura Kelly used a line-item veto to nix that plan. If lawmakers are successful in changing the program next year, the grant money may not be available or may not be as flexible.
