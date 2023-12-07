Teamwork is key

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Iola Fire Department recently concluded its inaugural Firefighter/EMT Academy, marking a significant stride towards addressing the shortage of qualified emergency personnel. Fire Chief Corey Isbell attributes the success of the eight-week program to a singular factor – “teamwork.”

Beginning on Aug. 21, the academy sought to train applicants in the fundamentals of firefighting and emergency medical techniques. More notably, it aimed to overcome a persistent hurdle in recruiting qualified individuals by providing training within the city, eliminating the need for pre-existing qualifications for employment.

Isbell emphasized the pivotal role played by the city of Iola in bringing this program to fruition. “The city administration’s question to me was ‘why don’t we try to teach our own?’ So, from there, we took it and ran with it,” Isbell said. He also acknowledged the support of the city council and staff, noting that the success of the academy was a collaborative effort.