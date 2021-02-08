Teen dragged by SUV dies

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl in Kansas died after being dragged for several miles by her family’s SUV that had been stolen outside of a restaurant, police said.

The girl was sitting in the back seat of the running vehicle while her family went inside to get food on Saturday when Kevin Palmer, 34, got into the driver’s seat and took off, Wichita police.

The teen tried to get out of the vehicle while it was moving but was caught in the seat belt and dragged, police said. Someone saw the SUV, called 911 and followed the vehicle.