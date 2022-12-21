Temporary warming stations sought

Thrive Allen County and Iola Mayor Steve French are encouraging businesses, churches, lodges and individuals to offer warming stations during the coming cold snap.

Anyone willing to serve as a temporary warming station is asked to call Thrive at 620-365-8128 to join a list of available locations. The list will be shared on Thrive’s social media platforms.

“With upcoming weather and wind chills going below zero, I would like to challenge everyone during this holiday season to pour out the compassion and help where you can to those that might be in need of warmth,” French wrote in a Facebook post.