Archie Specht, who served with the U.S. Army in Korea and died in 2015, was posthumously awarded the Ambassador for Peace proclamation from the Republic of Korea, arranged by Chief Warrant Officer Nick Hay of Yates Center. Little Archie Specht, his grandson, is a second-grader at Iola Elementary School and accepted the award on his behalf.

Little Archie Specht, a second-grader at IES, accepts the Ambassador for Peace proclamation from the Republic of Korea on behalf of his late grandfather, also named Archie Specht. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register 5 photos