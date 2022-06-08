The path forward: Iola’s Community Conversation looks at systemic issues with housing, labor

It was a night of ideas, big and small, envisioning what Iola could do to become a better and more inviting place to live.
More than 50 people gathered Monday evening for Thrive Allen County’s Community Conversation, a format aimed to give the 15-year-old local nonprofit guidelines as to where to direct its efforts.
The people who live and work in Allen County are the source of Thrive’s inspiration, said Lisse Regehr, Thrive CEO.
After almost two hours of discussion among participats, Thrive staff came away full slate of challenges. To wit, participants decided its most problematic are:
• A lack of adequate housing;
• Vulnerable populations, and
• A depleted workforce/skilled labor.
That’s not to say there weren’t answers.
HOUSING
In the last six years, five homes have been constructed in Iola, according to Gregg Hutton, city code enforcement officer.
Over that same time period, 73 structures have been demolished either by the city or their owners. Of those, four were commercial buildings, the rest private homes. On average, the city demolishes four houses a year.
Joe Hess, a former school administrator and volunteer extraordinaire, suggested several concrete ways homeowners and landlords could be encouraged to improve and enlarge the housing stock.
“We have a lot of rundown houses in our community,” he said. “What if we offer to pay half the costs — up to $5,000 — for an owner living in a house to upgrade it.”
For landlords, Hess suggested meeting one-third of the costs for upgrades, again up to $5,000.
For contractors, Hess suggested loans up to $25,000 to either purchase, renovate or sell vacant houses.
“We have a house across the street that’s been vacant for 10 years. Eventually, the city will tear it down, even though right now the structure is sound. This is the time to step in and save it,” he said, rather than creating another empty lot in town.
Hess suggested the city should change its codes so that small houses could be built on vacant lots.
On Wednesday, Hutton said the city follows national building codes which state a home must be at least 600 square feet.
“That’s a really small home. I’m not seeing that limitation as preventing anyone from building a home,” he said.
Hess suggested the city provide the infrastructure so that the former Cedarbrook golf course be fully developed into a neighborhood.
Iola needs a diversity of new housing, he said. “We need a handful of high-income houses, maybe 30 middle-income houses with a value of up to $150,000, about 30 low-income apartment units, and then I suggest 10 one-room houses for the disconnected, the homeless, those unable to qualify for subsidies because they have absolutely nothing and need some assistance with coping with life.”
Hess said there’s a need for direct dialogue between property owners who don’t live here anymore and have let their properties fall into disrepair.
“They need to be held accountable,” he said.
THE VULNERABLE
Georgia Masterson works at Humanity House, a nonprofit that provides food and services for the indigent.
“We see homeless people on a daily basis,” she said, and suggested the community needs a homeless shelter.
Dan Gile, manager of the local G&W Foods, is worried about the town’s elderly.
“I deliver groceries every Tuesday and frankly, what I see is disturbing,” he said. Gile said he suspects many of his customers request the store’s delivery services because “they are lonely, and this isolation is debilitating. They just need someone to talk to.”
Gile remarked “some of the homes I visit are not fit to live in,” noting the smell of mice droppings and other signs of neglect.
“We need a wellness check system for the elderly here. The elderly who don’t have family nearby to check in on them are really suffering,” Gile said.
Another segment of society that needs help are those who misuse drugs, said April Jackson, a Thrive employee who oversees the new SEK Recovery House for those wanting to change their lives.
“Everybody needs to be aware of what’s going on,” Jackson said. “Many of our problems of homelessness or joblessness have to do with drugs. We’ve got to come together and figure out as a community how to help these people.
“We need a community conversation about the drug epidemic, about drug overdosing and to build a network that supports these people so they can overcome these lifestyles,” she said.
“We have a recovery house, yes, but we also need a recovery work program,” she said. The latter are designed to facilitate employment for those in recovery from substance use disorders.
THE WORKFORCE
Though jobs are plentiful, they remain unfilled because of several factors, including Iola’s declining population, a lack of transportation, a lack of adequate housing, a shortage of childcare options and a lack of skilled workers.
John Masterson, president of Allen Community College, referred to the college’s successful efforts to recruit international students as a model for the town.
“International students have immensely enhanced our culture,” he said. “They’ve added a new dimension to the college; a richness.”
“When I see a country getting bombed and its people evacuated with no place to go, I think wouldn’t it be wonderful if those families came here? Like at Allen, they’ve made us bigger and better.”
“Of course, it would require a community effort. It would take our churches, our government leaders and organizations like Thrive and Humanity House to join forces to make these people feel welcome and help them get acclimated to society.
“But a couple of generations later, you see it’s worked, and we’re the greater for it,” Masterson said. “The key to attracting anyone is to prove that we are a creative community and a welcoming community.”
Barry Porter stressed the need for more skilled labor in town, including electricians and plumbers.
QUALITY OF LIFE
Critical to answering all the issues is to have a population base that is growing. Besides a healthy job market, other things help tip the scales in Iola’s favor, including expanding its 62-mile rail trail network, a community college, the after-school program SAFEBASE, the new Iola Elementary School, the hospital and the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
Even so, there’s still work to be done.
Randy Rasa, an avid cyclist, urged Iola leaders to consider cyclists when US 54 is rebuilt through Iola in the coming few years by providing designated bike lanes. Because the highway is also the busiest street in downtown Iola, the rebuild is an opportunity to make it more user-friendly for both pedestrians and cyclists, Rasa said.
Gary McIntosh suggested the need for electrical charging stations for the growing number of electric cars.
Paul Porter echoed McIntosh’s sentiment as well as the Iola city council’s review of a solar farm proposal.
“I’m all for energy independence, “ he said. As for charging stations, Porter said installing them would help put “Iola on the map. Otherwise, we’ll get passed by.”
Kate Schroeder, director of communications for Thrive said she has received many requests for continuous sidewalks in Iola and the addition of a crosswalk with a traffic signal at the intersection of Miller Road and State Street. That intersection is where ACC students, typically on foot or by bicycle, cross to access Walmart.
Regehr commented on the plight of the college students and their lack of a transportation service.
“I see these students out walking in all kinds of weather at all times of the day,” said Regehr. “I’m concerned for their safety.”
Regehr said the new Elementary School Trail connecting downtown to the new school is in the works.
Traci Plumlee said an indoor swimming pool would be a good wintertime activity for the entire family.
Sharon Moreland, the new director of Iola Public Library, said she’d like the city to adopt curbside recycling as well as see an arts center in town where everyday people can take drawing or pottery classes.
“I thought when I moved here that such things would be available in the Bowlus,” she said.
Bruce Symes, who formerly served on the Bowlus Commission, said it would seem such opportunities would be available, considering “there’s a lot of unused space there,” now that the school district has pulled its music, drama, and arts classes from the fine arts center.
Looking around the room, Josian D’Albini noted that many faces were familiar.
“I think the majority here are always here when it comes to building up Iola and their tanks might be running on empty. We need to build new leaders,” he said, to which several in attendance told of their experiences with leadership institutes and how they increase civic engagement.
Regehr admitted that a significant demographic was missing from Monday’s gathering.
“In these community conversations we are missing our high schoolers and college students,” she said, “the very people critical to ensuring rural America does not continue to dwindle.”
“We need to know how they view our communities and that they don’t view their hometowns as just a stepping stone to somewhere else,” she said.
IN HER FOUR years at the helm, Regehr has overseen exponential growth with a staff of 21 who see to growing the county’s network of rail trails, connecting people to health and transportation services and expanding its economic development potential.
“We focus on health, wellness, recreation, education, advocacy and economic development,” Regehr said. “Our vision is that Allen County will be the healthiest rural county in the state.”
To that end, Thrive continues to make progress.
“When we first began these conversations in 2008, people told us they felt unsafe to walk and bike in their communities because they didn’t have sidewalks or the infrastructure to support such activities.
“Now we’re able to say we have 62 miles of trails and routes,” Regehr said.
Hands down, the rail trails are now Iola’s biggest asset.
Thrive’s efforts to connect people with health insurance, Medicare and Medicaid has also had a direct result.
“Our uninsured rate has gone from 21% in 2018 to less than 9%,” she said.
These successes helped the county garner the coveted Robert Woods Johnson Culture of Health prize in 2017.
“It wasn’t because we were the healthiest, but because we’re scrappy and as a community we come together to move the needle forward,” she said.
Before the end of the evening, Regehr promised the group it would come to a consensus of what the community’s top goals are and how to proceed.
“I can’t say Thrive can make these things happen. There are some things where Thrive has no sway. But I promise we will try,” she said.
