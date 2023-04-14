 | Fri, Apr 14, 2023
‘They’re gaslighting us’: State lawmakers taken to task

Senate President Ty Masterson and Rep. Kristey Williams delivered inaccurate statements on a forum in Augusta. They discussed gun violence, public schools and special education funding.

By

News

April 14, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Rep. Kristey Williams says voucher programs could provide more individualized attention. She defended the program alongside Senate President Ty Masterson during a forum Saturday in Augusta. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Senate President Ty Masterson and Rep. Kristey Williams delivered a series of inaccurate statements on gun violence, public school cuts and special education funding during an hourlong public forum Saturday in Augusta.

The forum took place a day after the Senate rejected legislation crafted by Williams to create a private school voucher program. Lawmakers adjourned for spring break in the early morning hours of April 7.

Williams, an Augusta Republican, and Masterson, an Andover Republican, complained about public school performance and made their case for using taxpayer funds to incentivize attendance at unregulated private schools.

