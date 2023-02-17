 | Fri, Feb 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

They’ve got Lehigh hopes

Area residents and outdoor enthusiasts testified before a Kansas House committee about the prospect of creating the Lehigh Portland State Park at a former quarry and trails system in Iola.

By

News

February 17, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Iolan Moira Springer, 10, addresses Kansas lawmakers in Topeka Thursday weighing in favor of what could become Lehigh Portland State Park. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

TOPEKA — The hopes and dreams of local outdoor enthusiasts and those who see how its preservation can be an economic boon were validated on Thursday by state officials and representatives.

About a dozen testified before the Kansas House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee for designating Iola’s old quarry and neighboring trails as a new state park. The 360-acre parcel is a gift from Iola Industries to the state in anticipation it be developed into Lehigh Portland State Park by 2024.

The scope of the project was described by Linda Lanterman, director of Kansas Wildlife and Parks.

Related
February 10, 2023
February 3, 2023
February 2, 2023
November 17, 2014
Most Popular