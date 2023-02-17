They’ve got Lehigh hopes

TOPEKA — The hopes and dreams of local outdoor enthusiasts and those who see how its preservation can be an economic boon were validated on Thursday by state officials and representatives.

About a dozen testified before the Kansas House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee for designating Iola’s old quarry and neighboring trails as a new state park. The 360-acre parcel is a gift from Iola Industries to the state in anticipation it be developed into Lehigh Portland State Park by 2024.

The scope of the project was described by Linda Lanterman, director of Kansas Wildlife and Parks.