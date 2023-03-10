Lehigh Portland State Park bill to have new hearing

A Kansas House committee is expected to have another hearing Monday on plans for the Lehigh Portland State Park.

Rep. Fred Gardner said the agriculture and natural resources committee is expected to consider the bill at 3:30 Monday afternoon. He hopes the hearing will be an opportunity to answer questions about the budget and logistics involved to convert the 138-acre lake and 200-plus surrounding acres of trails into a state park.

The area was once the site of the Lehigh Portland Cement Plant that was abandoned in 1971, and has since become a popular recreation site. Iola Industries gifted the property to the state in hopes of creating a state park.